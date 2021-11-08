Monday, November 08, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
Breaking
  • 4.4 magnitude earthquake jolts Manipur’s Ukhrul
  • Sensex rises 99.15 pts to 60,166.77 in opening session; Nifty advances 35.30 pts to 17,952.10
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Astrology Video
  5. Chhath Puja: Visit Punyark Sun Temple today

Astrology Videos

Updated on: November 08, 2021 9:38 IST

Chhath Puja: Visit Punyark Sun Temple today

Punyark Temple is a very holy place located in Pandarak of Patna district. This is the only Sun temple that is established on the banks of the Ganges. Thousands of devotees reach here from far and wide on Chhath.
Chhath Puja Punyark Sun Temple

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News