Woman in Kerala skateboards on street in a saree and the Internet is in disbelief | Watch video here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LARISSA_WLC Woman skateboarding in saree

While many find it difficult to walk straight in their sarees, this woman was seen skateboarding in it on the streets of Kerala. Blogger, Larissa D’Sa who is known for her travel vlogs, has once again taken the Internet by storm with her recent video. In the Instagram Reel, she is seen wearing a saree and skateboarding in picturesque destinations of the Southern state as travellers passing by can't help but look at her twice. They are loving what she pulled off there.

Sharing the video, the blogger wrote, "HAD TO DO THIS. I had quite an audience while i did this. some even took selfies hahahah, FUN! I must add, it’s not easy to longboard while you’re wearing a saree." Lauding her attempt, a user commented on her post, "Damn it, this is so beautiful and heartwarming." Another said, "The lady that glides in a saree and dreams in green fields." A user also poked fun at the concept writing, "New version of girl running from her wedding." There was also a user who was reminded of horror scenes. "this is awesome wowww. Just don't do this at night. Lady in safed saree. if you know you know haha!!"

While netizens are loving how Larissa has taken up the challenge, many are also reprimanding her for not taking proper safety precautions. They pointed out how she's not wearing a helmet for safety purposes. Some also noted that the pallu of the saree could have come between the skates causing an accident.

"I love ur post but this is not safe .. safety should be priority reels and content later especially post incident u went thru .. skateboarding can be fatal," wrote a user, while another one noted, "My anxiety levels went up and up while Larissa's pallu was swinging near the wheels."

Well, it is advisable not to try these stunts without professional guidance and proper safety measures.