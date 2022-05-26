Thursday, May 26, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending
  4. Virat Kohli's epic four in RCB vs LSG IPL 2022 Eliminator leaves Sourav Ganguly awestruck; watch viral video

Virat Kohli's epic four in RCB vs LSG IPL 2022 Eliminator leaves Sourav Ganguly awestruck; watch viral video

Sourav Ganguly gave a priceless reaction when Virat Kohli struck a boundary during the RCB vs LSG IPL 2022 Eliminator match on Wednesday. You can't miss it. Watch here!

India TV Trending Desk Written by: India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Published on: May 26, 2022 13:57 IST
Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly
Image Source : TWITTER

Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly 

Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) registered a win against KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 by winning the eliminator match on Wednesday at Edens Gardens, Kolkata. Playing a wristy flick, Virat scored a four on the first ball of the second over. His shot did not just impress the fans but also left Sourav Ganguly, the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India stunned. He was sitting next to BCCI secretary Jay Shah and looked very happy with Virat's delivery. Sourav's animated response to Virat's epic four is going viral on social media platforms. 

Take a look:

Sourav's reaction has left netizens rolling on the floor laughing. They took to Twitter and started a meme fest. Check out:

Although Virat Kohli could score only 25 runs off 24 balls before being dismissed by Avesh Khan, because of Rajat Patidar's brilliant century, RCB's team managed to cross the 200-run mark and defeated LSG.

8 Years of Modi Govt

Top News

Latest News