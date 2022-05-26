Virat Kohli's epic four in RCB vs LSG IPL 2022 Eliminator leaves Sourav Ganguly awestruck; watch viral video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly

Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) registered a win against KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 by winning the eliminator match on Wednesday at Edens Gardens, Kolkata. Playing a wristy flick, Virat scored a four on the first ball of the second over. His shot did not just impress the fans but also left Sourav Ganguly, the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India stunned. He was sitting next to BCCI secretary Jay Shah and looked very happy with Virat's delivery. Sourav's animated response to Virat's epic four is going viral on social media platforms.

Take a look:

Sourav's reaction has left netizens rolling on the floor laughing. They took to Twitter and started a meme fest. Check out:

Although Virat Kohli could score only 25 runs off 24 balls before being dismissed by Avesh Khan, because of Rajat Patidar's brilliant century, RCB's team managed to cross the 200-run mark and defeated LSG.