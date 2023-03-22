Before dating Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli sent these 'awkward' texts and it's the cutest thing ever. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : @ANUSHKASHARMA Virat Kohli recalls awkward texts with Anushka Sharma

Trending News: Star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli recently shared a sweet anecdote from his early days of dating Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma on AB de Villiers’ YouTube show and it’s the cutest thing ever. In the conversation, Virat revealed a text message he sent to Anushka during the initial days of their relationship, which left him feeling “awkward”.



He had sent her a message saying, “You know, when I used to be single, I used to do this and that…” to which Anushka replied, “What do you mean you used to be?” Virat mentioned that he had already decided in his mind and heart that they were dating, and the interaction left him feeling a bit uncomfortable.

Many fans on Twitter have been relating to Virat’s text message story and asking, “When is it our turn?” Others have been calling the couple “couple goals” and commenting on how cute their relationship is. "He was lucky he got the girl... Humara toh kaat jata haii last mein," a user commented with crying emoji. "'I had already decided in my mind and heart that we're dating.'naah, but anushka sharma won at life for real," another user wrote.

Watch the viral video of Virat Kohli talking about 'awkward' text exchange with Anushka Sharma:

Virat also shared the story of their first meeting while shooting a commercial. He was extremely nervous and his first comment to her had something to do with their relative heights. However, as the shoot went on, he realized that Anushka was a pretty “normal” person, and they connected on the same things that a usual middle-class household would experience.

Virat and Anushka tied the knot in December 2017 after dating for years. The couple welcomed their daughter Vamika in January 2021, and their photos and supportive messages for each other regularly on social media set heartwarming examples of a successful celebrity relationship.

