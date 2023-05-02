Viral video shows tiger drinking water in the middle of busy road, halting traffic. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Viral video shows tiger drinking water on busy road

Trending News: Tigers have long been a symbol of grandeur and fierceness in India, which is home to the world's largest population of wild tigers. Recently, a viral video shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan has been capturing the attention of people all over the world.

The video captures a wild Bengal tiger drinking water at the side of a national highway that passes through the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary in Uttar Pradesh. The wild cat is seen quenching its thirst while the traffic on both ends waits for the jungle king to finish its task. The video was originally posted by IFS officer Akash Deep Badhawan on Twitter, who wrote that it was clicked by a Range Officer in the buffer area of the sanctuary.

The video has since garnered over 32k views and 1400 likes on Twitter, with many Twitter users expressing their awe and respect for the majestic animal. One user commented on the video, saying that the striped monk needs to be respected a lot, and it was good to see that people were not screaming or honking. Another user suggested that maybe the tigers need some water holes in their habitats away from human vicinity.

Watch the viral video of tiger drinking water in the middle of busy road here:

The Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary is known for its diverse flora and fauna, including tigers, elephants, leopards, and various species of birds. The sanctuary is situated along the banks of the River Girwa and is a part of the Terai Arc Landscape, which is a biodiversity-rich region that stretches from the foothills of the Himalayas to the Indo-Gangetic plains.

