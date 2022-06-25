Viral video: Man proposes to girlfriend at Marathon finish line; their story leaves netizens in tears

Follow us on Image Source : IG/MILESWITHMADDIE Man proposes to girlfriend at Marathon

There are several proposal videos that are doing rounds on social media platforms that are special in their own unique ways as each of them carries a lot of emotions. Recently, a sweet moment was captured on camera when a man took the unconventional path of proposing to his girlfriend. He asked her out at the finish line of her marathon race. The video was posted by Madison (the one who got proposed to) on her Instagram account. According to the information written below the post, Madison took part in the 'Buffalo Marathon' that took place in US's New York on May 29.

In the video, Madison could be seen running towards the finish line, while her boyfriend Christopher was on one knee with a ring in hand, waiting for her to finish the race. Check the video here:

In the caption, Madison gave details about how her boyfriend Christopher prepared for the big day. She also attributed the success behind her ability to run so many marathons to Christopher and called him the backbone of all her training and running content on her Instagram page. She wrote that he bikes alongside her for hours very slowly while she is running long distances. Lastly, she thanked the crew of 'Buffalo Marathon' for making the day so special for her.

She wrote, "The finish line of 26.2 became the start line to the rest of my life with my best friend. I love you so much, Christopher James. Official time: 3:34:19 05/29/2022 -- the best day of my life."

Netizens reactions

The video left netizens in tears as they found the gesture too sweet. One of them wrote, "Literally every runner girls dream. congrats!!!" Another said, "Congrats on that fantastic time (and on the engagement too)." "Maddie, I could watch this over and over again! It’s such a feel good moment and there’s just so much happiness and love and raw emotion," wrote another user.

