Gautam Adani's wife Priti Adani pens emotional note as she wishes husband on 60th birthday

Gautam Adani, Asia's richest man turned a year older today. As he celebrated his 60th birthday he was bombarded with sweet wishes from celebrities and dignitaries from around the world. But what caught everyone's attention was an adorable note by his wife Priti Adani who walked down the memory lane and shared Gautam's old picture on Twitter along with a heartfelt note. Remembering their journey together, Priti expressed her love for her dear husband and mentioned, "More than 36 years back, I put aside my career and began a new journey with @gautam_adani. Today, when I look back, it is only with immense respect & pride for the person he is. On his 60th b'day, I pray for his good health and for him to realize all his dreams."

Several social media users took to the comments section and wished Gautam too on his birthday. A user wrote, "happy birthday sir." Another said, "He is Really great person every way. He is very much down-to-earth. I have met him personally two times, he is so simple and good in nature, no ego or complex."

While it's Gautam Adani's 60th birthday, it is also the centenary birth anniversary of his father Shantilal Adani. On this occasion, the Adani Family has committed a donation of Rs 60,000 crore to a range of social causes.

