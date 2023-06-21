Viral pic shows couple kissing in Delhi Metro, DMRC’s late response disappoints netizens

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PIC Delhi Metro

Trending News: The Delhi Metro has become a hot topic online lately due to various incidents that have occurred inside its trains. These incidents range from fights between women passengers to people filming disruptive dance videos and couples engaging in inappropriate behaviour. One particular incident that has left many people shocked and dismayed is the circulation of videos showing couples being intimate inside the Delhi Metro. These videos serve as undeniable evidence of the truth behind the jokes made by stand-up comedians about how couples behave in the metro.

Recently, a post was shared on Twitter featuring a viral image of a couple kissing inside a train coach of Delhi Metro. The caption of the post mentioned that the incident took place on June 17 in the vicinity of T2C14 on the Yellow Line of the Delhi Metro, heading towards HUDA City Center. The Delhi Metro authorities took notice of this post and responded to it, two days later. In their response, DMRC expressed regret for any inconvenience caused and stated that they had checked the HUDA City Center station but found no such passengers.

However, Twitter users found the department's late reply to be disappointing and thoughtless.

They pointed out that the passengers involved in the incident would have already left the metro premises and would not have stayed for two days for the authorities to show up.

As a result, the department faced heavy criticism and was ridiculed for taking such a long time to address the issue.

Despite the DMRC's efforts to address this issue, viral incidents inside the metro continue to emerge. A recent viral video depicted a couple kissing on the floor of a metro coach, which led to further controversy. As a result, the DMRC has decided to strengthen security measures by increasing patrolling at stations and inside trains.

The viral image depicting the couple's intimate moment inside the Delhi Metro train has once again highlighted the growing concerns regarding the behaviour of passengers and the response of the metro authorities. The incident has sparked a debate about the effectiveness of security measures and the need for stricter regulations to maintain a safe and respectful environment for all commuters. It remains to be seen how the Delhi Metro will address these concerns and ensure that such incidents are prevented in the future.

