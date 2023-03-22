UN diplomat slams Air India for cockroaches and broken seats on New York-Delhi flight

Follow us on Image Source : VIA TWITTER UN diplomat slams Air India for cockroaches and broken seats

Trending News: Air India has once again found itself in the midst of negative publicity as a United Nations diplomat criticized the airline for its extremely poor services. The diplomat was travelling from New York to New Delhi and took to Twitter to express his dissatisfaction, highlighting that there were cockroaches present on the aircraft and the seats were broken.

As proof, the diplomat shared images of the cockroaches and broken seat handles. The tweet read, “As a UN diplomat, I’ve flown worldwide, but Air India 102 JFK to Delhi was my worst flight experience: broken seats, no entertainment/call buttons/reading lights, and cockroaches! Poison spray. Disregard for customer care! #airtravelnightmare #AirIndia #TataGroup.”

Following the diplomat’s tweet, many people came forward to express similar concerns about the airline's services. One Twitter user posted about their recent experience of flying on Air India, stating that there was no entertainment, bad food, broken seats, and broken overhead luggage. Another user, while praising the airline's hygienic environment, stated that the services and food should improve, and that for a five-hour long flight, some form of entertainment should be provided.

Take a look at the post here:

A user commented, “I have traveled from air India for more than a year now. AI 991 JED-DEL-JED. Experience is good environment is hygienic. But services and food should improve. for 5 hour long flight you should give at least some entertainment like media. Space is not enough also." “I wonder how much time will it take to repair/ replace broken interior and do pest control of an in-service aircraft? Instead of improving existing way of working, @airindiain is busy showing their might by placing new orders," another user wrote.

“I travelled with Air India on the NY-DEL leg twice this year. The entertainment systems dont work on most seats. I have raised this with the crew as well as on Twitter. No satisfactory response,” a third added.

Earlier, another passenger had also complained about the lack of hygiene in the in-flight meal served. A traveller named Mahavir Jain had shared a video on Twitter, showing an insect crawling on the platter of his business class meal. Jain tagged Air India and wrote, “Insect in the meal served in business class.” The video had gone viral on social media, further adding to the airline's already poor reputation.

ALSO READ:

Air India cabin staffer held for 'gold' smuggling in Kochi airport

Sanjeev Kapoor is unhappy with Air India's in-flight meal. Here’s how airline responded

US citizen booked for smoking in bathroom, misbehaving with passengers on Air India London-Mumbai flight

Read More Trending News