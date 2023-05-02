Simple sketch by passenger on post-it note brings joy to auto driver. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sketch by passenger brings joy to auto driver

Trending News: In a world where social media is flooded with videos showcasing various talents, a recent viral video stands out for its heartwarming gesture. Instagram user @artcartbydiksha recently shared a video of a woman passenger sketching a portrait of her auto driver on a post-it note. The video has gone crazy viral by garnering over 1.3 million views and 222k likes since it was posted on April 10.

In the video, the woman can be seen carefully sketching a picture of the auto driver as he navigates through the busy streets. The auto driver is oblivious to what she is doing until she hands him the post-it note with the finished sketch. As he takes the sketch from her, a broad smile spreads across his face, clearly touched by the thoughtful gesture. The woman explains in the caption that she drew the picture to thank him for picking her up when no other autos stopped for her. She also acknowledged that the sketch wasn't perfect, but it was a heartfelt token of gratitude.

The comments section of the post is filled with positive reactions from netizens who were moved by the video. One person described the video as the most beautiful thing they had seen that day, while another said it had made their day brighter. Several people reacted with heart emojis, and others expressed their admiration for the woman's artistic talent and her kindness.

Watch the viral video of woman sketching auto driver's portrait here:

What makes this video so special is not just the woman's talent as an artist, but the thoughtfulness and kindness that went into the gesture. In a world where we are often quick to judge and criticize, it is heartening to see people going out of their way to show appreciation and kindness to others. This video is a reminder that even small gestures can have a big impact on someone's day and that a little kindness can go a long way.

Read More Trending News