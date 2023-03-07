Mumbai sees unseasonal rains, hailstorm, Twitterati reacts with hilarious memes

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Mumbai rains memes

Trending News: Mumbaikars were surprised by unseasonal rain and hailstorms in various parts of the city and its surroundings today. The Meteorological Department has forecasted thunderstorms and rainfall in Mumbai and other regions of Maharashtra. This unexpected weather is a common occurrence in Mumbai, and Monday was no different. Maharashtra received a fresh spell of rain in the early hours of the day on Tuesday, with some areas experiencing thunderstorms and hailstorms.

The sudden change in weather caused a stir among the residents, who took to Twitter to share their reactions through funny memes and posts using hashtags like #MumbaiRains and #MumbaiWeather. While some people enjoyed the change in weather, others were perplexed. Here’s a compilation of some of the best and funniest reactions from Mumbaikars. Several people have also shared videos and pictures on social media that depict the rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning that accompanied the rain.

Take a look at the tweets below:

Read More Trending News