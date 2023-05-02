Met Gala 2023: Doja Cat meows in viral video, Priyanka-Nick recreate hilarious moment

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Doja Cat meows in viral interview

Trending News: It seems like Doja Cat took "catwalk" a little too seriously at the Met Gala 2023. The rapper dressed up as Karl Lagerfeld's infamous pet cat, Choupette, and boy did she commit to the role! Complete with heavy facial prosthetics and a glittering white dress, Doja Cat strutted her stuff on the red carpet like a true feline queen. Her dress featured cute cat ears and a dramatic ruffled train, making her the ultimate feline fashionista.

But it wasn't just her outfit that had people talking - it was her interview (or lack thereof). As she was stopped by a journalist, instead of answering the questions like a normal human being, she decided to answer like a cat with meows. The interviewer looked completely baffled and didn't know what to do with herself.

The journalist asked about the designer of the dress and got a simple meow in response. She even tried to salvage the interview by asking Doja Cat about the details of her inspiration for the night, but all she got was more and longer meows. I guess we'll never know what her inspiration was, but one thing is for sure, Doja Cat is definitely committed to her cat persona. The snippet of her red carpet interview has gone viral on Twitter with over 2.1 million views and has left netizens in hysterics.

Watch the viral video of Doja Cat meowing in Met Gala red carpet interview instead of answering questions here:

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made waves at the after-party after their stunning appearance at the Met Gala 2023 by recreating Doja Cat's viral interview. The couple posted a TikTok video where Priyanka answered Nick's questions with cat noises, while using the same audio from Doja Cat’s interview. Nick was filming the TikTok while posing as a reporter and interviewing his wife about her look, and their recreation of the viral moment was absolutely hilarious. Priyanka looked gorgeous in a deep-red dress paired with a black tie and golden hoop earrings. Fans loved her look and found the TikTok video amusing.

ALSO READ: Cockroach crashes Met Gala 2023, Twitter users declare it best dressed | Viral video

Read More Trending News