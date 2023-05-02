Cockroach crashes Met Gala 2023, Twitter users declare it best dressed | Viral video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Cockroach at Met Gala 2023

Trending News: The Met Gala, one of the most anticipated nights in the world of fashion, is finally here, and social media is buzzing with conversations, pictures, and videos from the event held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. However, the highlight of the night was not just the killer celebrity appearances or Alia Bhatt's debut. An unexpected guest also made an appearance, and it was not someone that anyone could have guessed. It was a cockroach, and a video of its "debut" has gone viral online.

Variety originally posted the now-viral video on Twitter, which shows a cockroach crawling nonchalantly on the red carpet while a photographer scurried to capture it. The caption of the post read, "A cockroach has arrived at the #MetGala," and it has since garnered over 4.4 million views.

Take a look at the viral post of the Met Gala cockroach below:

Twitter users had a field day joking about the unexpected guest, with one user asking, "Omg, who is she wearing?" while another commented, "Best dressed." Take a look at some of the funniest tweets about the Met Gala cockroach here:

The photographer who captured the cockroach was identified as Kevin Mazur. Unfortunately, the cockroach was stepped on and passed away.

This year's Met Gala theme was Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, and several celebrities such as Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Doja Cat, Alia Bhatt, and Pedro Pascal, among others, graced the event.

The presence of a cockroach at the Met Gala may have been unexpected, but it certainly provided some entertainment for social media users. Meanwhile, fans were obsessed with Alia Bhatt's magnificent look on the Met Gala red carpet. The actress wore a gorgeous white gown designed by Prabal Gurung, inspired by a 1992 bridal look created for Chanel by Karl Lagerfeld and modelled by Claudia Schiffer.

In addition to Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Isha Ambani also made an impression on the fashion parade this year. Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas made a stylish appearance in Valentino, while Isha Ambani looked radiant in a black saree gown created by Prabal Gurung.

