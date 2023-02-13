Korean man sings Kabira at Indian wedding, wows desi netizens. Watch viral video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@JAEHYEON_0610 Korean man sings Kabira at Indian wedding

While Hallyu (Korean wave) is taking over the world now, the Bollywood wave has been around for some time now and is only getting bigger. Up until a few months ago, the viral tunes of Kala Chashma had everyone around the world including Hollywood celebs twerking on the song. It's no news that Indian films and music have a wide following across the globe but it's always nice to see foreigners appreciating our culture, whether it's them trying Indian food, dancing to viral Indian songs, or singing Bollywood hits.

One such video is going viral on social media where a South Korean could be seen singing a Bollywood song at an Indian wedding. The video shared on Instagram features Kim Jaehyeon as he practices and ultimately performs the song 'Kabira' from the film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani at an Indian wedding.

He explains that he chose to sing the song for a friend's wedding and spent a month preparing it, including recording the Korean translation of the lyrics to help him learn. The video documents his practice sessions and shows him finally performing the song flawlessly at the wedding while dressed in traditional attire and accompanied by a guitarist.

Watch the viral video of Korean man singing Kabira at Indian wedding here:

The clip has received a tremendous response, with over 3 lakh views and 50,000 likes, and has garnered praise from many netizens who were impressed by his beautiful rendition of the song and dedication to singing in a new language.

"I saw you practising with Piyu even before I started practising my dance. I cannot imagine someone putting so much efforts for a song in our sangeet! You're a gem of a person @jaehyeon_0610 and we're lucky to have you in our lives," a user named Pranjali wrote. "You did amazing Jaehyeon! Its not easy to sing in a language you've not learnt or spoken in," another user wrote. "The efforts were worth it! You really did well," a third user wrote

