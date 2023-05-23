Kili and Neema Paul dance to 90s song Ghunghte Mein Chanda, SRK fans love it. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kili and Neema Paul dance

Trending News: Tanzanian influencer Kili Paul has taken the online community by storm with his impressive talent for lip-syncing, dancing, and acting. His videos have become a sensation, capturing the hearts of fans worldwide. Recently, Kili Paul has once again gone viral with a video featuring him and his sister Neema dancing to a classic song from Shah Rukh Khan's film.

In this latest video, Kili Paul pays homage to all the SRK fans out there. Joined by his sister Neema Paul, the duo showcases their energetic dance moves to the tune of a song from the 1997 film Koyla. The video has garnered over 955k views, 79k likes and continues to attract attention from viewers.

Throughout the performance, the brother-sister duo exhibits synchronized dance steps, flawlessly bringing the song "Ghunghte Mein Chanda" to life, which was originally sung by Udit Narayan. The comments section of the video is filled with praise, with desi netizens describing the dance as "killing it," "nice," and "superb."

Watch the viral video here:

Kili Paul and Neema Paul frequently share their dance and singing videos on Instagram, often grooving to popular Bollywood songs and other Indian tracks.

