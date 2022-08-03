Keanu Reeves's conversation with an 80-year-old fan leaves netizens with adoring reactions

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@KEANUPICTURES Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves is known for delivering amazing characters in superhit Hollywood films. Lately, the 57-years-old actor has been receiving a lot of praise from his fans for his kind gesture and humble personality after he interacted with an 80-year-old fan. The actor made her day and how. One of Reeve's fans shared a lovely experience of meeting the ‘The Matrix’ star and narrated the sweet story of his grandmother meeting the superstar.

A Reddit user shared that Keanu Reeves met his sick grandmother who suffered from a stroke in her early 70s and ever since, she is house bounded because of her ill health. He added that his grandmother loves to watch Keanu’s movies as it brings her comfort and the actor's movies became her close companion when she couldn’t go out to meet anyone. He further revealed that the elderly lady had the biggest crush on the actor. She would say that the actor reminds her of her husband.

His caption read, “My grandmother had a crush on Keanu Reeves because he reminded her of my grandfather when he was young – saw all his stuff, from Bill and Ted to The Matrix. She had a stroke in her early 70s and was pretty much housebound for the last 10 years of her life, so watching movies was her main hobby, and became almost like friends to her because she so rarely got to see any of her own.”

Soon after ‘The Matrix’ release, the user’s uncle accidentally met Reeves in LA. They both were present at a swanky restaurant. Soon after Reeve finished his meal, the user’s uncle approached him to narrate how the old lady is fond of him. The whole story was so touching that the star decided to talk to her and asked him to call her up.

“Keanu asked if he had a cell phone on him and when he confirmed that he did, he said, ‘Give her a call, I want to talk to her’. He spoke with my grandmother for several minutes and it absolutely made her year. She was so isolated and his genuine kindness to her and interest in her showed what a truly amazing man he is," concluded the Redd it user.

On the work front, Reeves was last seen in ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ along with Jessica Hanwick, Priyanka Chopra and others. Currently, he is preparing for his role as John Wick in John Wick: Chapter 4.

Read More Trending News