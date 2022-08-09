Independence Day 2022: Old video of tricolour waterfall goes viral once again | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Image representing tricolour

Independence Day 2022 is just a few days away and every Indian in their own way is planning for the grand celebration. A video has been trending on social media which shows a 'tricolour waterfall'. Many, who have come across this video for the first time, have been mesmerised by looking at it. However, some know very well that this is an old video which has re-surface around the time of Independence Day.

Old video of tricolour waterfall impresses netizens

An old video of the tricolour waterfall has caught the fancy of the netizens. Reportedly, the video was recorded in Jodhpur, Rajasthan in 2020 around Independence Day. In the video, two men can be seen on top of the hill, throwing saffron and green colour into a waterfall from two different sides, creating a mesmerising view of the Indian tricolour. The old video has been trending on the internet once again after the government launched the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. To participate, people have been asked to bring Indian flags home and hoist them to mark the country’s 75 years of Independence.

PM Modi urges Indians to mark 75th Independence Day with pride

PM Modi has also urged the citizens to change their display pictures on social media accounts and put a picture of the national flag from August 2 to August 15. PM Modi and other ministers have also changed their display pictures of their respective social media handles to the Indian flag. Meanwhile, Indian flags are being sold in huge numbers on the streets to celebrate the I-Day with enthusiasm. The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, launched as part of the 75th-anniversary celebrations of the country's independence, seeks to encourage people to exhibit tricolour with almost no restrictions. This campaign aims to motivate citizens to hoist the tricolour in their homes for three days- from August 13 to August 15.

Flag sales surge in India ahead of I-Day

As the celebratory days for the Centre's Har Ghar Tiranga campaign are nearing, the sale of tricolour has risen manifolds in the national capital, leaving traders and manufacturers scrambling to meet the pent-up demands. Traders have claimed that the sale of all kinds of tricolours has increased 50 times since the announcement of the campaign by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 22. However, the demand for medium size and national flags made up of satin is at an all-time high. Under the campaign, the Central government is aiming to have at least 20 crore flags atop houses from August 13 to 15 to mark 75 years of India’s Independence.

