HDFC bank executive caught yelling & swearing at team in online meeting, suspended after video goes viral

Trending News: HDFC Bank took swift action on Monday by suspending one of its senior employees in Kolkata, following the circulation of a viral video on social media. The video showed the employee yelling and swearing at his co-workers during an internal meeting held over a video call. The incident occurred as he expressed his dissatisfaction in Bengali with his colleagues' performance in selling banking products and insurance policies.

In the video, the now-suspended employee can be heard rudely questioning his junior colleagues about the number of savings and current accounts they had opened in the past two days. He continued to raise his voice and confronted another employee, pointing out that they were expected to open 15 accounts but had only managed to open 5. The video quickly gained traction after being posted on Twitter and was widely shared across the platform.

Watch the viral video here:

In response to the viral video, HDFC Bank's service manager, Ajay, acknowledged the incident and informed that the concerned employee had been suspended pending a detailed investigation. The bank emphasised its zero-tolerance policy for any form of misconduct and expressed its commitment to treating all employees with dignity and respect.

The video sparked a conversation among social media users about toxic workplace culture. Many netizens shared their own experiences, mentioning similar issues they had faced in their jobs. One user commented on the prevalence of such toxic behaviours in Indian workplaces, while another mentioned their decision to quit their job due to similar problems. Additionally, a user claiming to have worked under the suspended employee confirmed the authenticity of the video, stating that it showed the employee's milder side, which might be hard to believe for some but was indeed the truth.

