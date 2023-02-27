Gujarat man returns American woman’s lost wallet, brings her to tears. Watch viral video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@STEPHANDPETE_ Gujarat man returns American woman’s lost wallet

Trending News: A heartwarming story of a woman from the US named Steph who lost her wallet on a train to Bhuj, Gujarat, has gone viral on social media. Despite being far away from home, Steph was soon contacted by a man named Chirag who had found her wallet and wanted to return it to her.



In a now-viral video shared by Steph and Pete on Instagram, Steph can be seen travelling to meet Chirag and retrieve her wallet. Upon reaching the restaurant, Chirag handed her the wallet and refused any tip for his kindness. The woman mentioned in the reel that this kind gesture and the local refusing to take any money for helping her made her teary-eyed.

The video has received 75k views, 6,700 likes and numerous praises for Chirag’s thoughtful gesture. Steph’s caption for the video revealed her surprise at how common such acts of kindness are in India and how much they contrast with the transactional culture in the US.

Watch the viral video of US woman becoming teary-eyed after Indian man returns her lost wallet here:

Many Instagram users expressed their admiration for Chirag’s actions, highlighting that he is a true ambassador of Indian tourism. "People like Chirag are the real ambassadors of Indian tourism. He searched for her by her name on social media and, even without knowing correct English, he tried to help her with that message," a user wrote.

“This is how one can contribute in making a country's image. Thank u Chirag for making her felt the real meaning of Bharat,” another user commented.

ALSO READ:

PM Modi reacts to viral video of South Korean embassy staff dancing to Naatu Naatu

Baby langur cries while clinging to dead mother, viral video will tug at your heartstrings. Watch

Viral Video: Jeep topples over as rhino attacks tourists on wildlife safari. Watch

Read More Trending News