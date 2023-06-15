First flight of Pikachu jet to Delhi receives rave reviews from desi netizens

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER First flight of Pikachu jet to Delhi

Trending News: The tweet from Hitoshi Suzuki, Japan's ambassador to India, featuring a Pokemon-themed Boeing 787, has caught the attention of social media users. The ambassador shared a picture of All Nippon Airways' Pikachu Jet NH, an airplane decorated with a design inspired by The Pokemon Company.

In his tweet, Mr Suzuki expressed his excitement about the inaugural flight of Pikachu Jet to Delhi, India. The image of the aircraft showcases Pikachu, a beloved character from the Pokemon franchise. Pikachu holds a special place as the mascot of the Pokemon series and is widely recognized worldwide.

The entire airplane, both inside and out, is immersed in the world of Pokemon. The exterior of the aircraft features images of Rayquaza, an iconic Pokemon, adorning the fuselage. Inside, more than 200 seats are covered with flying Pikachu designs.

The ambassador's post has gained popularity among Pokemon enthusiasts and other social media users. The post received over 75,000 views and 2200 likes on Twitter, and many Indian users expressed their delight in the comments section.

Users found the Pikachu Jet to be awesome and shared their excitement with their friends and family. The colourful and playful design of the aircraft appealed to many, particularly younger audiences who were familiar with Pokemon and other popular Japanese characters like Doraemon and Shinchan.

"Pokemon, Doraemon, and Shinchan made a soft corner in my heart about Japan," a user commented. "Lovely, happy design. One of my kids,when younger, loved Pokémon series. Wonderful idea," another wrote. "Pika pika," a third added.

