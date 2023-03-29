Elderly folk musician plays Sidhu Moosewala song 295 on sarangi. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : @SAKOONSINGH Elderly folk musician plays Sidhu Moosewala song 295 on sarangi

Trending News: A video of an elderly folk musician playing a tribute to late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala has gone viral on Twitter. The musician can be seen sitting on a street in Sector 17, Chandigarh, playing the song "295" on a sarangi, a classical instrument. The video was shared by Twitter user Sukoon Singh, who captioned it with "Sector 17, Chandigarh. Can you guess the tune?"

Since being posted, the video has gained over 55k views, more than 2,400 likes, and several comments. Many of the commenters expressed their admiration for the musician's talent and love for Sidhu Moosewala's music. A user commented, "It's 295." Another user wrote, "Sector 17 is a vibe that you can't find anywhere else in the country." A third person added, "This is the talent." "It somehow Broke my heart! God bless BOTH the artists," a fourth mentioned.

Watch the viral video of elderly folk musician playing Sidhu Moosewala song 295 on sarangi here:

Sidhu Moosewala, whose real name was Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, was a popular Punjabi singer and rapper who passed away at a young age, leaving behind a legacy of amazing music. Some of his songs, such as "So High," "Tochan," "Same Beef," "Legend," and "The Final Ride," have reached the top of the charts and set records for most YouTube views. He still enjoys a massive fan following to this day.

