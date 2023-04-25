Delhi Metro urges passengers not to make dance reels with hilarious 'headache' meme

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Delhi Metro shares meme for people making dance reels

Trending News: In recent times, videos of people creating dance reels inside metro coaches have become increasingly popular. Although such videos can bring in a lot of views and likes for Instagram influencers, they can also be a source of annoyance and discomfort for fellow passengers. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had recently warned commuters not to film videos inside metro coaches. In an effort to convey this message in a humorous way, Delhi Metro decided to share a meme on Twitter that shows the different kinds of headaches and their causes.

The last type of headache, which causes pain throughout the entire head, is caused by "when you see someone dancing in metro." Netizens found the post hilarious and praised Delhi Metro for its efforts. Many social media users felt that the public service message resonated with them, as some passengers can be insensitive towards fellow passengers.

The post has garnered over 12k likes, 1000 retweets and numerous comments, with many people appreciating the meme's accuracy and humour. "Mind blowing sarcasm," a user commented. "Seriously... some people have considered metro (train & premises both) as a place to perform and entertain the world. Looks like attention seekers have found it as an easy way to get viral. DMRC should impose fines on such offenders and if repeated, should involve metro police."

Take a look at the DMRC’s post below:

The viral videos of people dancing and creating reels inside Delhi Metro coaches have shown that some passengers have little regard for maintaining decorum inside the train coaches. However, Delhi Metro's cheeky post about unruly passengers highlights the need for passengers to be more mindful of their behaviour and the impact it can have on others.

