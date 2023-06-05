Mesmerizing classical dance in Vrindavan: Netizens in awe of man's performance to Rang Lageya. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM man's performance to Rang Lageya

Trending News: Dance videos have a special way of capturing people's attention on social media, and a recent video is starting to make waves online. This particular video showcases a man dancing to the song ‘Rang Lageya’ at Kesi Ghat in Varanasi, and it has left many netizens in awe of his graceful moves.

The video was originally shared on Instagram by a dancer named Rahul Sharma. In the reel, he can be seen wearing a red and white traditional outfit, gracefully dancing to the melodious tune of Mohit Chauhan and Rochak Kohli's ‘Rang Lageya’. Not only his dance moves but also his expressions captivate the audience. Rahul posted the video with a caption that read, "POV: Krishna Rang. Relatable? When you feel his blessings."

This video was shared on Instagram on May 13, and since then, it has garnered over 68k views and received more than 8,700 likes. Many Instagram users were moved by the performance and expressed their admiration through heartfelt comments. Here are some of the reactions from viewers: "Amazing," wrote one person, clearly impressed. Another viewer shared, "The urge to recreate this right now." Someone else expressed, "Love the choreography," while another comment read, "Bhoth Sundar." One viewer couldn't contain their excitement and posted, "Omg... so beautiful." Another person complimented Rahul, saying, "Your expression and steps are amazing."

