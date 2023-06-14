Bihar man believed to be dead for months found enjoying momos in Noida. Viral story

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representational pic of momos

Trending News: In a bizarre turn of events that can only be described as a real-life soap opera, a man from Bhagalpur, Bihar, who was believed to be as dead as a doornail by his family, was unexpectedly found relishing some mouthwatering momos in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The man in question, Nishant Kumar, mysteriously disappeared from his in-laws' house on a fateful January 31. Adding an extra layer of drama, his brother-in-law was accused of kidnapping him. But fate had a peculiar way of intervening, as it was this very same brother-in-law who stumbled upon Nishant, savouring every bite of those delicious dumplings.

Picture this: Nishant, the supposed "dead" man, was peacefully chomping on his momos at a stall in Noida's Sector 50. Meanwhile, the shopkeeper was busy shooing away a beggar in tattered clothes, pleading for a morsel of food. Feeling a pang of sympathy, Nishant's brother-in-law, named Ravi Shankar, couldn't help but intervene and demand justice for the hungry beggar. So, he asked the shopkeeper to generously provide the beggar with some of those delightful momos.

Little did Ravi know that the beggar he had just helped was none other than his long-lost brother-in-law, Nishant Kumar! Cue the shock and confusion. Ravi immediately summoned the police, and Nishant was whisked away to the Sector 13 police station for further investigation and, presumably, a good old reality check.

As the truth starts to unravel, Ravi expresses his hope for justice. He firmly believes that the court will take appropriate legal action against those responsible for the turmoil that plagued his family. The journey of how Nishant made his way to Delhi remains unclear, and he will face questioning in the court proceedings.

But wait, there's another story like this! In a jaw-dropping twist, a woman previously declared dead in Uttar Pradesh resurfaced after a staggering seven years, revealing she had tied the knot and settled into marital bliss. Meanwhile, an innocent man had been languishing in jail for her alleged murder. Talk about a plot twist!

