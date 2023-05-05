BBC anchor thinks she's off air, hilarious mistake caught on live TV. Viral video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER BBC anchor thinks she's off air

Trending News: A recent viral video captured the moment when a BBC News presenter had an unexpected blunder while live on air. The presenter, Lukwesa Burak, was introducing a segment away from the studio when the camera cut back to the studio quicker than she had expected. The programme had just cut to footage of a crowd listening to a bagpipes player when the screen prematurely cut back to the studio, catching Lukwesa off guard.

The presenter had lifted up both her arms, appearing to stretch, as she said "okay" before realizing that the camera had returned to her live in the studio. Lukwesa tried to suppress laughter and looked down embarrassed at her notes in a moment that left viewers laughing and the presenter horrified. The presenter sat in silence for 30 seconds before continuing with the programme, but another technical blunder left viewers unable to hear what she was saying.

Eventually, viewers were able to hear Lukwesa as she read out news stories about Ukrainian President Zelensky's visit to The Hague and the preparations for King Charles III's coronation in central London. The moment became a viral hit with viewers who found it hilarious. Many took to social media to share their thoughts, with one person commenting, "When you think you've ended the Zoom call but haven't." Another remarked, "There but by the grace of God goes every presenter of live broadcast in the history of news." A third added, "She is cute! That sudden awareness!!! Loved it!"

The viral video highlights the challenges of live broadcasting and the importance of being prepared for unexpected situations. Despite the presenter's embarrassment, her ability to recover and continue with the programme shows her professionalism. The moment serves as a reminder that even in the fast-paced world of live broadcasting, it's important to stay calm, composed, and ready for anything.

Watch the viral video of BBC anchor's hilarious mistake caught on live TV here:

Read More Trending News