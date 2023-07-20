Barbie: Burger King's pink burger, themed decor & theaters, fashion collabs to barbiecore, what's the hype?

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BARBIE Barbie trend

Pink is the new black! With the release of Barbie trailer and its theatrical debut, fashion has doubled down on pink. From Barbie-branded fast fashion collaborations to pink food and dresses, the Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling-starrer Barbie's craze has taken over the internet. Also, going by the early estimates, Barbie's opening weekend numbers are going to be strong, an estimated $95 million to $110 million from 4,200 North American theatres.

Pink Ras-Malai

The anticipation and excitement are building up for Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer. The Greta Gerwig directorial has already premiered in Los Angeles and is releasing in India on July 21. In the leadup to the Barbie release, Barbiecore has already become a summer wardrobe essential this year. And, that's not all, the film's pink theme is percolating down to our food too. Recently, Zomato shared a picture of a 'Barbie barfi', a pink-coloured ras malai.

Barbie meal

An ultimate Barbie meal has been launched at Burger King, but it's only available at the famous burger joint's locations in Brazil. It has introduced a new burger with a pink sauce inside. The new Barbie combo complete with a burger, cola drink, French fries and shake. The pink vanilla milkshake has a doughnut too.

Barbiecore: Viral Fashion Trend Inspired by Barbie

The fashion is inspired by Greta Gerwig's film. Pink has become a fashion staple, paired with nostalgic accessories. Plastic purses, pink dresses, platform pumps, Barbie hairdo and more. Many celebrities from the entertainment industry, Bollywood and Hollywood, have tried fashion. Recently, Bhumi Pednekar left netizens in awe of her beauty. Dressed in a pink shimmery pantsuit, the actress exuded Barbie vibes. In the pictures, Bhumi wore a shimmery pink co-ord set. To complete his Barbie look she opted for a high ponytail and glossy make-up. She accessorised it with a shimmery pink hairband, a scarf around her neck, a chain necklace with her name, stud earrings and a transparent handbag.

Deepika Padukone too channeled her inner Barbie. She shared several pics on Instagram, in a pretty pink outfit. Donning pink shorts with a matching top, DP complemented her look with black cap and smokey eye makeup.

Nike's Barbie shoe

Pink Themed decor & theaters

In a creative nod to the movie's theme, a Burger King outlet in Sao Paolo has adopted an entirely pink-themed decor in honour of the film's release.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s Barbie have created buzz ever since the announcement. Ryan leads the Kens, while Margot Robbie heads the Barbies. Helmed by Noah Baumbach and Greta and distributed by Warner Bros Pictures, Barbie will be competing with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

