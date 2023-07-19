Oppenheimer vs Barbie Advance Box Office: Christopher Nolan takes lead over Greta Gerwig

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Barbie vs Oppenheimer Advance Box Office

Oppenheimer vs Barbie Advance Box Office: Hollywood’s two biggest releases will hit the screens in India on July 21. The craze around both the films -- Oppenheimer and Barbie, is palpable as advance bookings for them have started in full swing. According to the early trader reports, the films are likely to open big in India as the advances for both have been positive, indicating a strong business.

Oppenheimer's Booking

For the advance booking, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, which started accepting reservations almost two weeks back, has experienced a strong response. The Cillian Murphy-starrer has booked over 90,000 tickets across four multiple chains, including PVR, IMAX, INOX and Cinepolis. It is eyeing a massive first-day collection in India. Its tickets worth Rs 2450 (without taxes) are already sold out. The pricey tickets are for IMAX screens at PVR ICON: Phoenix Palladium, Lower Parel in Mumbai for 7 pm and night 10 pm shows on the movie's opening day – July 21. The show also offers tickets at Rs 1,800 and the tickets for the same are also almost sold out.

Barbie Advance Booking

Recently, the advance booking of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling-starrer Barbie started and so far it has sold over 54,000 tickets across three multiple chains in India. Tickets for Barbie were reportedly sold on BookMyShow with Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Chennai, and Kolkata in the lead as bookings continue. Going by the early estimates, it seems that Barbie's opening weekend numbers is expected to bring in an estimated $95 million to $110 million from 4,200 North American theatres, stated a Variety report.

ALSO READ: Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer's tickets sold at whopping Rs 2,450 in India; 3 am show goes houseful

ALSO READ: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. OTT release date confirmed; deets inside

Latest Entertainment News