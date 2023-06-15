Baby blackbuck happy dances with kids on Krishna Kirtan, netizens delighted. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Baby blackbuck happy dances

Trending News: Prepare to be amazed by a heartwarming viral video making its rounds on the internet. In this delightful footage, a baby blackbuck deer showcases some incredible dance moves. The scene unfolds with a group of kids engaged in Lord Krishna kirtan. To everyone's surprise, the adorable baby blackbuck joins in the festivities and dances along with the children.

The blackbuck's rhythmic body movements in sync with the kirtan beats have captured the hearts of viewers. The video, originally shared on Twitter by IFS Susanta Nanda, depicts a gathering of devotees joyfully engaged in Krishna Kirtan, a form of worship centered around Lord Krishna. As the devotees play cymbals, the baby blackbuck energetically dances to the music, adding an unexpected and fascinating element to the celebration.

Since being shared, the video has garnered over 234k views, 4700 likes captivating the online community. Comments overflow with expressions of astonishment and appreciation. What fascinates desi Twitteratis and Krishna devotees is the connection between the blackbuck and Lord Krishna in Hindu mythology. According to ancient beliefs, the blackbuck is associated with Lord Krishna and even draws his divine chariot. Hence, it is truly remarkable to witness a blackbuck joyfully dancing to Lord Krishna's bhajan. Some users even draw connections to spiritual figures like Ramana Maharshi, envisioning him dancing with animals in the forest.

Watch the viral video here:

