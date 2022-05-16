Andrew Symonds in Bigg Boss: After Australian cricketer's tragic death, videos from show go viral

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SONALIFAN Photos of Andrew Symonds from Bigg Boss

Andrew Symonds appeared in Bigg Boss 5 in 2011. Symonds, who was lovingly known as 'Roy', died at the age of 46 in a car accident on Saturday night in Queensland. The sudden demise of Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds has left sports lovers from across the globe shocked, including his fans in India. While netizens paid tribute to the late actor by sharing his epic cricket moments, there were many who also remembered some light-hearted moments on Bigg Boss. After his shocking demise, photos and videos of Symonds from Bigg Boss have gone viral.

In the said photos and videos, Andrew Symonds can be seen spending some time with Salman Khan, Sunny Leone, and Juhi Parmar among others. Take a look:

"Legend Andrew Symonds !!! #Throwback - Salman Bhai With Andrew Symonds When He Entered In Bigg Boss House," wrote a user tweeting a photo of Salman Khan with Andrew Symonds.

Another posted a video on Instagram where he is seen sitting with other contestants. He got the task to propose Pooja Misrra. In the video, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi fame Amar Upadhyay is seen teaching him some Bollywood dialogues. after learning the dialogues, Andrew goes to Pooja and sits on his knees saying :Chand mera dil, chandni ho tum..." He further added, "Iss nacheez ke haatho se ye phool karo kabool" and offered her a red rose.

Sharing some more photos of him from the reality show, a user tweeted, "RIP Andrew Symonds legendary Australian cricketer Andrew had also come as a star guest in Bigg Boss 5 / BB5 for a few days.. Rest in peace. #AndrewSymonds #BiggBoss #BB5 #SalmanKhan."

Cricket Australia reported Symonds' death on its website on Sunday, citing a police statement with details of the accident late Saturday night. It described Symonds as "a cult hero during the peak of his international playing career and one of the most skilled allrounders Australian cricket has seen".

"The Queenslander was a larger-than-life figure who drew a widespread fan base during his peak years for not only his hard-hitting ways but his larrikin persona."

Symonds played 26 test matches for Australia and posted two centuries, but he was better known as a limited-overs specialist.

He played 198 one-day international for Australia, and won two World Cups. After retiring as a player, Symonds became a popular commentator for cricket broadcasters.

With dreadlocks and his face daubed with zinc cream, Symonds always cut a flamboyant figure in the Australian team.

His loss is another bitter blow for Australian cricket after the death in Thailand in March of legendary leg-spinner Shane Warne.

Wicketkeeper Rod Marsh also died in March aged 74.