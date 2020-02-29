Zomato's 'Happy Rider' has taken over the internet. And we are happy too

Sonu says he works for 12 hours a day only to earn Rs 350, including incentives.

The entire human race on the planet is running after happiness. But what is it exactly? Many say it's a state of mind -- that one can be happy with surviving on basic necessities too. Many say, but a Zomato rider proved it. And since then the happy rider has been spreading smiles all over the internet. Food app Zomato on Saturday changed its profile picture on Twitter to a screenshot from a viral video. The Zomato India Twitter then tweeted: "This is now a happy rider fan account."

this is now a happy rider fan account — Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) February 28, 2020

The said "happy rider" refers to a cheerful delivery executive for the company. The rider is a chirpy guy, identified as Sonu.

The video was first shared on TikTok by user '@danishansari81'. The video then sparked a fest on Twitter and Facebook.

In the video, Sonu says he works for 12 hours a day only to earn Rs 350, including incentives.

When asked if he gets to eat any food from the company, he says, "Haan, jo order cancel hota hai."

Sonu further says the company pays him on time and he has no problem with them.

What is so endearing about the video is the big smile that remains plastered on his face throughout the one-minute-long video.

Zomato was also in awe of their rider and shared the tweet about their happy rider. Among the many response, there were a few tweets that asked the company to increase their riders' salaries.

What shall we say!? Happiness really is infectious.