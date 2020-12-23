Image Source : TWITTER/IKAVERI Viral video: Excited toddler grooves to Tamil Song Morrakka, then bangs the TV on floor

A video of a toddler dancing to the tunes of Tamil song, Morakka from the 2018 film Laxmi is going viral on social media platforms. The excited girl can be seen standing in front of the television and imitating the dance steps of actress Ditya Bhande, the lead actress in the song.

In one of the scenes of the official song, Ditya danced inside a bus and performed an energetic high- octane dance step by swinging from one of the top handrails. The toddler got so inspired that while dancing she brought down the television from the table on which it was kept.

It only takes a few seconds... pic.twitter.com/90F0D9SHDk — Kaveri 🇮🇳 (@ikaveri) December 22, 2020

Her parents immediately rushed to the spot and saved her from what could have otherwise turned into a fatal accident.

The video has gone viral and netizens are pouring in concern for the child. On one hand, people also suggested ways in which a TV should be mounted for the safety of children at home. On the other, some people are stunned and calling it a nightmare.