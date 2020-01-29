Viral picture of Prince Harry's doppelganger leaves Twitter confused about Royal's new job

An advertisement board with Prince Harry's doppelganger appeared on London tube trains on Tuesday

Prince Harry and Meghan made a surprise announcement earlier this month that they would be stepping back from their role as senior royals and now, an advertisement board on a tube train has left people thinking if Prince Harry has already found his new job. The advertisement by Rated People - an online platform for tradespeople went viral thanks to the striking resemblance of its model Simon Pengelly's with Prince Harry. The advert appeared on the local tube trains of London on Tuesday, The Sun reported.

The advert shows Simon Pengelly tightening a screw. The viral picture has evoked aa lot of reaction on social media and served as inspiration for Twitter jokes.

A former UK politician, Mark Prisk tweeted "Good to see the Duke of Sussex has already found work."

Good to see the Duke of Sussex has already found work. pic.twitter.com/GKQZCAZwEf — Mark Prisk (@PriskMark) January 22, 2020

Many Twitter users joke about Prince Harry's 'newly found job'

As Prince Harry enters the job market he has offers immediately ... 😂 pic.twitter.com/qEr06zKVkC — Daniel D-S (@dandoll) January 28, 2020

I see that Prince Harry has managed to find himself a new job already.



Good for him. pic.twitter.com/403oZM7d8R — ianVisits (@ianvisits) January 27, 2020

Bloody hell Prince Harry found a job quickly. pic.twitter.com/VMyV0Qmgln — Tom Rosenthal (@rosentweets) January 23, 2020

Talking to BBC, the model in the advertisement, Simon Pengelly said that his now-viral photograph was taken in 2016. "That photo was taken back in 2016... I normally have a shaved head," he said. "Maybe one or two of the boys [have said I look like Prince Harry] because I have a ginger beard but not much really."

After stepping back from senior royals, Prince Harry and Meghan plan to divide their time between the UK and North America. Prince Harry has been getting offers of job and recently Burger Kind proposed a part-time job for him. Various reports suggest that the two also have got an offer from Netflix to work in a web series, however, they are yet to decide anything.