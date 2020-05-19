Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARNE HAUGLAND Video of Norwegian diver jumping into ice water goes viral, Netizens ask the temperature

Diving is definitely one of the most thrilling adventures. But no matter how experienced you gain, diving in an ice-water will always scare many. However, it seems the similar doesn't apply for a Norwegian diver named Arne Haugland for whom jumping from heights or taking a dive into ice water is an ordinary task. To keep up with this adventure, he has made it a point to take a dip into the chilled Arctic waters of Longyearbyen. The video of a 29-year-old man doing the same with utmost perfection has gone viral on the internet.

The video was shared on his Instagram handle with a caption reading, "Ice ice." It has since then garnered over 2,710 likes and more than 24,000 views. Check it out:

A similar activity was performed by Arne on April 28, and the caption of the video read, "I wanted to feel like a seal."

After seeing the videos, Netizens were left shivering and wrote comments on the same saying, "completely awesome," "wow," "It’s 15C in Brazil and that’s the coldest I can handle so not even close to figure out HOW you did not turn into an ice cube," and "Are you even human? Lol," among others.

Mind you, this is not the only adventure stunt he has performed as his Instagram handle is filled with daredevil tasks. Check them out:

Arne currently works as a 'travel designer' for Basecamp Explorer. In an interview to DailyMail, he said, "To swim under the ice I do recommend that you do some training. First, get used to cold water. Then dive down on the side of the ice or up and down the same hole so you can see how everything is from under the ice."

