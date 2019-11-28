US presidential aspirant Kamala Harris joins Mindy Kaling, and cooks masala dosa in viral video

They discussed their shared South Indian roots and their families’ immigration stories -- even as they were busy cooking.

Indian-origin Senator and Democratic presidential aspirant Kamala Harris joined popular comedian, actress and writer Mindy Kaling at the latter’s Los Angeles home to cook masala dosas, and discuss their Indian roots.

The video of them cooking a dosa together has gone viral ever since it was released on social media on Tuesday, and has been viewed more than half a million views on Twitter alone.

They discussed their shared South Indian roots and their families’ immigration stories -- even as they were busy cooking.

Vera Mindy Chokalingam, better known as Mindy Kaling, has been a longtime supporter of Harris, who is of mixed Indian and American heritage. Harris’ mother was from Chennai.

“I really believe in her, I think she’s a really exciting candidate, and I like her stances on so many issues that are important to me,” Kaling told the CNN early this summer.

The video is titled “Mindy and Kamala make masala dosa.” The under-nine-minute video, has Harris acknowledging that she never made dosas, and has been praised by eminent Indian Americans.

“Who else keeps their spices in Taster’s Choice jars? Turns out Mindy Kaling and I have more in common than we initially thought,” Harris said in the post accompanying the video.

“Loved all of this,” said Vanita Gupta, president and CEO of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights.

“Dear 12-Year-Old Me, One day, one of the funniest people on TV will cook a meal with a progressive US Senator who happens to be running for President and they’ll both be strong Indian American women. Your Future Self,” said Kal Penn, former Obama Administration official and actor.

Dear 12 Year Old Me,



One day, one of the funniest people on tv will cook a meal with a progressive US Senator who happens to be running for President & they’ll both be strong Indian American women.



-Your Future Self https://t.co/zTQdOMllj1 — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) November 26, 2019

“In which two South Indian American women – one @mindykaling a TV celebrity, the other @KamalaHarris a candidate for President – make dosa & eat with their hands & the whole world loves it & I feel all the #DesiPride,” tweeted Gautam Raghavan, chief of staff to Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal.

In which two South Indian American women - one @mindykaling a TV celebrity, the other @KamalaHarris a candidate for President - make dosa & eat with their hands & the whole world loves it & I feel all the #DesiPride https://t.co/D8I0gaTA7j — Gautam Raghavan (@gauragDC) November 26, 2019

“My mom also keeps her spices in Taster’s Choice jars. And when I go home this week I will also be eating masala dosa. And I will also be eating with my right hand only. This video is hugely significant for a lot of reasons. Truly. But @mindykaling, where is the sambar/chutney?!” asked Deepa Shivaram from NBC news.

This video is funny and great for many reasons. One of my favorite things about this cycle is that we're allowing far more voters to actually see themselves and their cultures in the candidates and in the race. Thank you for sharing, @KamalaHarris and @mindykaling https://t.co/TaBRMfP4Er — Christina Reynolds (@creynoldsnc) November 26, 2019

Harris is presently trailing other Democrat presidential hopefuls in polls.

(with inputs from PTI)