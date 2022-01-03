Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@CAMPUSVARTA Meet the man who got 145 degrees from different online courses during lockdown

The coronavirus pandemic and the unprecedented lockdown changed the meaning of ordinary life for people. With online classes becoming the new normal, it gave a lot of people a chance to learn new things. While some took out their yoga mats and some their baking tools, people tried their hands on some of the things they always wanted to do. One such person was, Shafi Vikraman who earned over 140 online certifications, all from overseas universities including Harvard, Yale, Columbia, Princeton and Wharton among others.

During the lockdown, Shafi enrolled himself in online courses offered by various sites like Coursera and WHO's learning portal. He completed courses that dealt with medical, finance, robotics, artificial intelligence, forensics, blockchain, cryptocurrency, food and psychology.

While talking to The New Indian Express, he said, "I preferred to do courses in marketing but ended up with a lot of medical courses. A university like Yale is a dream for us. Now I have certifications from those universities. I can’t tell you how thrilled I am to have studied all these subjects."

He was attending 20 courses simultaneously, each ranging from two days to two months. He added, "You can now learn from the best of universities the world over. Everyone should make use of the opportunity. I used to love the medical field when I was younger. Now I am able to learn a variety of subjects from prestigious universities. Having all these certificates with me, I feel as if I have reached somewhere."

Reportedly, he has received certificates from 16 countries and as of now, he is doing 22 courses.