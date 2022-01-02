Kili Paul lip-syncing Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma's 'Channa Mereya' amuses netizens | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KILLI PAUL Kili Paul lip-syncing Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma's 'Channa Mereya' amuses internet | WATCH

Instagram sensation Kili Paul from Tanzania has been setting the internet ablaze with his killer dance and lip-syncing videos on popular Bollywood songs. Recently when he shared a video clip of himself lip-syncing and dancing to Ranbir Kapoor’s song Channa Mereya, it sent the internet in a meltdown.

Channa Mereya is from the film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016) which featured Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma. The song was written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and was composed by Pritam. It was crooned by Arijit Singh.

In the video, Kili can be seen emoting intense emotions just like Ranbir Kapoor did in the original song. After lip-syncing for a while, he also dances and performs the hook step of the song. His soulful expressions won the hearts of netizens.

Take a look:

Paul mentioned in the caption that he could not find Ranbir Kapoor's Instagram account and requested his followers to tag him. Replying to this, a user pointed towards the relationship between the actor and Alia Bhatt and jokingly wrote, "Tag Alia Bhatt if you can't find Ranbir."

In no time, his post was bombarded with comments from his fans and followers. They lauded his performance and showered him with praises. One of the users wrote, "Good all videos ur lovely broo god bless u." Another said, "You are too good brother... Loads of love from India." "How can You Understand Hindi Lyrics Sir? Curious to Know," asked one of the fans.

Kili Paul often shares dancing and lip-syncing videos on Instagram. Several Bollywood celebrities have also shared his videos on their official Instagram handles. Check out some of him most loved videos here: