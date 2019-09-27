Kerala woman cop shaves knee-length hair for cancer patients' wigs. Internet hearts her

Aparna Lavakumar is a police officer, belonging to Irinjalakuda in Thrissur district, Kerala.

This is the story of a woman who did not think once about the societal standards of beauty and shaved her knee-length hair to make wigs for cancer patients. And nobody, mind you nobody, from her family is suffering from the dreaded disease for her to be emotionally driven to make the decision.

Aparna Lavakumar is a police officer, belonging to Irinjalakuda in Thrissur district, Kerala. What she did was beyond belief. Watch the video here.

Aparna, notably, had not informed anybody before deciding to shave her entire head.

"Had I told someone in advance, some deterrent might have occurred. So I walked straight into a salon. After all, I do not consider this a big deal. People do greater things than this. I am not in a position to help anyone financially. This is my bit to help the needy," Aparna said, in an interview to News18.

Aparna had been donating her hair previously too. But this time she decided to take it a step further.

"I used to contribute my hair regularly. But this time I thought of tonsuring completely after I came across a bald young boy, a cancer survivor. I found the boy was literally struggling to cope with his new appearance," she told Hindustan Times.

It was after this that actress Anushka Sharma joined a stream of people online who are full of praise for this police officer.

The 31-year-old actress shared an Instagram story about Aparna Lavakumar with her head shaved, adding a heart and a sparkle emoji to show her support.

Aparna, however, says she doesn't deserve all the praise.

"My latest act did not deserve any notice at all. My hair will grow back in a year or two. For me real heroes are people who donate their organs for the needy. What is in a look? Your words and deeds are important than your external look," she told Hindustan Times.

This is not the first time Aparna has hit headlines due to her generosity. She donated three gold bangles of hers to help a family pay their hospital bill of Rs 60,000 almost ten years ago.