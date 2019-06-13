Boeing 747 to turn into an underwater theme park in Bahrain- Read deets

Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority(BTEA) on June 10, declared that the world's largest underwater park shall be opened by August. To make a unique underwater theme park, Boeing 747 will be submerged into water to convert it into a theme park. The entire area of 1,00,000 square metre will be covered for people's attraction. Proper arrangements of security have been done and a specialized team has been appointed for the same. Also, the toxic substances have been removed from the aircraft, so that the marine life does not get disturbed.

According to Zayed bin Rashid Al Zayani, Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, the decommissioned Boeing 747 is the "largest ever to be submerged".

"The new theme park will undoubtedly emerge as a global tourist attraction. The world-class project covers an extensive area, and will provide an unforgettable experience for both tourists and diving enthusiasts alike. This initiative also aims to revive the Kingdom's marine ecosystem and to preserve the local marine environment by incorporating international environmental standards," he added