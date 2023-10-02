'Pyaari si gudiya': PM Modi blesses young girl at Telangana rally | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi speaks during a public meeting in Mahabubnagar district.

During a public rally in Telangana on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a heartwarming moment with a young girl in the audience. The Prime Minister, wearing a beaming smile, waved at the girl and extended his blessings, saying, "Pyaari Si Gudiya Ko Mera Bahut Bahut Aashirwad (My many blessings to the lovely little girl)."

PM Modi's visit to the poll-bound state aimed at inaugurating projects worth Rs. 13,500 crore across crucial sectors, including road, rail, petroleum and natural gas, and higher education. After participating in the foundation-laying ceremony for multiple developmental initiatives, he held a roadshow in Mahabubnagar, where enthusiastic Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters lined the streets, cheering and showering flower petals on him.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi stated, "Today I had the privilege of inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for numerous projects aimed at the welfare of the people of Telangana. These projects, valued at over Rs. 13,500 crore, will elevate the state to new heights of development and create employment opportunities for its youth."

During his visit, PM Modi also criticised both the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Congress, referring to them as "two family-run parties" known for corruption and commissions, which he claimed have hindered the state's progress. Assembly elections are scheduled in Telangana later this year.

"The Telangana government is like a car, but the steering wheel is in someone else's hands... The progress of Telangana has been impeded by two family-run parties. Both of these parties are notorious for corruption and commissions," PM Modi asserted.

He went on to describe these parties as operating like private limited companies, where top positions are held by family members or their close associates. PM Modi emphasised that this situation effectively turns democracy into a family dynasty. He further noted that these parties maintain some external support staff.

PM Modi highlighted the significant turnout of people at his rally, indicating the demand for a BJP-led government in Telangana. "In recent years, the people of Telangana have bolstered the BJP in Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, and municipal elections. The massive crowd here demonstrates that Telangana desires change—a transparent and corruption-free government, not empty promises. Telangana now seeks a BJP government," he stated.

Accusing the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS government of corruption, PM Modi alleged that the state administration profits from schemes meant for farmers. He mentioned that despite promises to waive farm loans, many farmers lost their lives due to unfulfilled assurances.

PM Modi emphasised that, despite the absence of a government in Telangana, his administration worked to support farmers, reopening the Ramagundam Fertilizer plant, which had been closed for years.

The Prime Minister criticised the KCR government for allegedly neglecting tribal interests and stalling land allotment for a Central Tribal University proposed by the Centre.

He highlighted the Central government's decision to establish a Rs. 900 crore Central Tribal University in Mulugu district, named after tribal goddesses Sammakka Sarakka, which could have been completed years earlier if the state government had shown interest. PM Modi concluded that the Telangana government had failed to prioritise tribal interests.

