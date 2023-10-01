'KCR member of every family in Telangana': KTR hits back at PM Modi's 'two family-run parties' remark

Follow us on Image Source : X/BRS PARTY Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao

Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “two family-run parties” remark in a Telangana rally, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday (October 1) said that the party is a family of four crore people in the state and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is the head of the family.

Responding to PM Modi's comments at a public meeting at Mahabubnagar in Telangana that "two family-run parties have stalled the progress of Telangana," KTR said KCR took the place of a son who provided social security pensions to the senior citizens and stood as a brother to the farmers by giving 'Rythu Bandhu' investment support scheme and 'Rythu Beema' life insurance scheme for ryots.

"KCR is a member of every family in Telangana," KTR who is a son of KCR said.

The BRS leader alleged that PM Modi "cheated the people of Ramagundam" by auctioning Singerani coal mines in an attempt to privatise the state-run mining company.

"The strategy of the PM was to push state-run companies into losses and later privatise them for the benefit of his corporate friends," he said.

KTR slams Congress over poll ‘guarantees’

The BRS leader attacked Congress over its six 'guarantees' made to Telangana people ahead of the assembly polls and claimed that there is a guarantee of three things if Congress comes to power - three-hour power supply instead of a 24x7 power supply given by the BRS government, a change of chief minister every year and a lot of scams.

Rama Rao made these comments while addressing gatherings after participating in various development programmes at Chennur, Ramagundem and Peddapalli assembly constituencies today.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister sounded BJP’s poll bugle for the upcoming Assembly polls in Telangana, and said that “Telangana wants a change”.

“You also know who is running the Telangana government. Two family-run parties have stalled the progress of Telangana. The identity of the two family-run parties is with corruption and commission,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | PM Modi to lead BJP's election campaign in poll-bound states in next six days | DETAILS