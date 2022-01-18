ZOOOK Dash Junior smartwatch launched for kids and teens at INR 3,499

Follow us on Image Source : PR Zook Dash Junior

Highlights Dash Junior is loaded with eight in-built games and six different sports modes

The smartwatch tracks heart rate and sleep monitoring of the kids and Teens

Available at a discounted price of INR 2,499 on Amazon

ZOOOK, a consumer electronics brand has forayed into the wearable market by launching ZOOOK Dash Junior – a smartwatch exclusively designed for kids and teenagers. The new Dash Junior is priced at INR 3,499 and will be available to buy through the official page of Zook along with other e-commerce sites/apps. During the Amazon Sale, the watch is available at a discounted price of INR 2,499.

Dash Junior is loaded with eight in-built games, a child lock feature and six different sports modes. The wearable comes with IP68 water-resistant certification and offers as many as 10 alarm settings to schedule the day-to-day routine- like wakeup time, breakfast time, going to school, homework time, playtime, spending time with family and going to bed at night time.

The Dash Junior comes with a 1.4-inch square-shaped screen along with eight different watch faces. For fitness, the watch tracks heart rate and sleep monitoring and offers up to 7 days of battery life.

Achin Gupta, Country Head-India at ZOOOK said, “Dash Junior is an attempt by ZOOOK to make our generation next feel invigorated in a secured environment. Dash Junior has an in-built child lock feature with which parents can set the watch lock with a password, thereby controlling how the young ones make use of the different features.”

The smartwatch will be available in 2 colour variants- bright blue and pink.