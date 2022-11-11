Friday, November 11, 2022
     
YouTube bring 'Live Q&A' feature for live creators- How it works?

YouTube has started rolling out a new 'Live Q&A' feature for the content creators. which will make the live streams more interactive, the company said in a blog post. Also, it will help the users to create and manage the 'Q & A' sessions in the live chat during their streams and premieres.

Reported By : IANS Edited By : Saumya Nigam | Noida
Published on: November 11, 2022 14:14 IST
YouTube
Image Source : PIXABAY YouTube

YouTube has started rolling out a new 'Live Q&A' feature for the content creators of the platform which will act as a new way to interact with the viewers during the live streaming.

The new feature will make the live streams more interactive, the company said in a blog post. It further stated that the feature will enable the user to create and manage the 'Q & A' sessions in the live chat during their streams and premieres by using  Live Control Room' (LCR).

With 'Live Q&A', users can easily build a community while responding to a number of important questions asked by their viewers.

The new feature is present alongside 'Live Polls', another way for the users to interact with their live stream viewers.

The questions submitted by the new feature are managed by the same systems that allow users to moderate live chat.

It means that the users can block words, hold them for review, and report questions.

Users with 'Manager' or 'Editor' channel permissions will be able to manage the questions list which includes, "viewing the questions list, selecting questions to answer, removing questions from the list", and much more.

 Moderators are not allowed to manage questions in Live Q&As.

The earlier questions submitted are displayed at the top of the chronological list of questions, the platform said.

There is no limit to the number of questions, however, the oldest ones on the list will disappear after 200 questions.

