Twitter to fight Musk, hires firm who made poison pills defence

Twitter has reportedly hired Wachtell Lipton, Rosen & Katz, a firm which is notable enough to have its own Wikipedia page, whose founding partner- Martin Lipton, was credited for inventing the shareholder rights plan or known to be the ‘poison pill’ a shielding system that Twitter initially used to stop Musk’s attempted buyout.

It was last Friday (8 July 2022) when Musk filed a document, in an attempt to cancel his $44 billion takeovers of Twitter. In response to the action, Twitter’s chairman- Bret Taylor counter-tweeted that the company would further pursue legal action to close the deal, as agreed upon.

Wachtell Lipton’s hiring, as reported by Bloomberg, has suggested the micro-blogging platform that argues its case in the Delaware Court of Chancery.

It was also reported by The Verge, that Musk declined to take any questions, but responded to questions related to Twitter when he appeared at the Sun Valley Conference which took place over the weekend.

Moreover, it is stated by sources that Musk has hired Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, which has further received the Wikipedia treatment. The company also handled Samsung’s shielding against Apple’s patent lawsuit which claims that the Galaxy handsets and tablets were certainly the copy of the iPhone and iPads. The company had Musk’s back previously, in his “pedo guy” defamation case, and for his ‘funding secured’ tweet which was about taking Tesla private in cases against the SEC and an ongoing shareholder lawsuit.