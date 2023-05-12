Twitter's new update: Verified users to get early access to encrypted messaging | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Twitter's new update: Verified users to get early access to encrypted messaging

Twitter: In yet another update to the social media giant Twitter, users now have early access to its encrypted messaging service. As of now, the update is available for verified users. Earlier on Thursday (May 11), Elon Musk shared a tweet from the official handle of 'Twitter'. The tweet includes further information about the encrypted messages for the users with a message hinting towards the rollout for more users in the coming future.

"Say goodbye to prying eyes and hello to secure conversations. We're giving early access to Encrypted Direct Messages v1 to our verified users. We're excited to get feedback, improve the experience, and roll it out to even more users," the tweet stated.

Launch of early iteration of encrypted message

Musk also tweeted an update regarding the launch of the early iteration of the encrypted message. "Early version of encrypted direct messages just launched. Try it, but don't trust it yet." As earlier reported the business tycoon announced on Wednesday that users can direct message reply to any message in the thread with emojis. Moreover, Twitter is going to introduce voice and video chat on its platform in the coming days for better communication.

"With the latest version of the app, you can DM reply to any message in the thread (not just most recent) and use any emoji reaction. The release of encrypted DMs V1.0 should happen tomorrow. This will grow in sophistication rapidly. The acid test is that I could not see your DMs even if there was a gun to my head. Coming soon will be voice and video chat from your handle to anyone on this platform, so you can talk to people anywhere in the world without giving them your phone number," Musk tweeted, adding that the DM facility will be in action from May 11.

This announcement comes a day after Twitter is going to remove the accounts with 'no activity for several years.'

ALSO READ: Elon Musk completes take over of Twitter | READ TIMELINE

Musk decides to resign as Twitter CEO

Meanwhile, Twitter CEO Musk has decided to step down from the post. The billionaire has decided not to function as Twitter CEO after a few weeks. Musk shared the development in a tweet on Friday, and said, "Excited to announce that I've hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks! (sic)," he wrote on Twitter.

He did not name the person but announced that the new CEO will take charge in about six weeks. The decision will mark Elon's new role as executive chair and CTO. Musk also declared that he will be overseeing products, software and sysops in foreseen future.

(With ANI inputs)

Latest Technology News