Twitter faces global outage, thousands of users in a fix

Social media platfrom, Twitter faced a global outage globally, preventing users from accessing the micro-blogging platform on Saturday.

Several thousand users received the 'cannot retrieve tweets' error message during their attempt to view or post a tweet.

Other than this, users also got a 'rate limit exceeded' message while refreshing the 'For You' tab.

According to outage monitor website 'Down Detector', nearly 4,000 reports of issues with Twitter have been logged.

