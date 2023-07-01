Twitter faces global outage, thousands of users in a fix

Social media platfrom, Twitter faced a global outage globally, preventing users from accessing the micro-blogging platform on Saturday.
Several thousand users received the 'cannot retrieve tweets' error message during their attempt to view or post a tweet.
Other than this, users also got a 'rate limit exceeded' message while refreshing the 'For You' tab.
According to outage monitor website 'Down Detector', nearly 4,000 reports of issues with Twitter have been logged.
ALSO READ | Twitter removes 1.1 million Indian accounts: Here's the reason
ALSO READ | Twitter Blue users can now tweet with 25,000 characters