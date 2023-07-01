Saturday, July 01, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Twitter faces global outage, thousands of users in a fix

Twitter faces global outage, thousands of users in a fix

Hritika Mitra Edited By: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika New Delhi Updated on: July 01, 2023 21:11 IST
Twitter faces global outage, thousands of users in a fix
Image Source : AP Twitter faces global outage, thousands of users in a fix

Social media platfrom, Twitter faced a global outage globally, preventing users from accessing the micro-blogging platform on Saturday. 

Several thousand users received the 'cannot retrieve tweets' error message during their attempt to view or post a tweet. 

Other than this, users also got a 'rate limit exceeded' message while refreshing the 'For You' tab.

According to outage monitor website 'Down Detector', nearly 4,000 reports of issues with Twitter have been logged.

ALSO READ | Twitter removes 1.1 million Indian accounts: Here's the reason

ALSO READ | Twitter Blue users can now tweet with 25,000 characters

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News