This new Google feature will let you react with animated emoji | Deets here

Google is currently testing animated emoji reactions within its Messages app, to captivate users. The new feature has been discovered in the beta version by a user known as AssembleDebug, who introduced the dynamic animations for message reactions, resembling the functionality which was found in platforms like Telegram.

About Distinct Animated Emoji Reactions

AssembleDebug has stated that these animated emoji reactions are different from the typical ones which are seen in Google Messages. It showcases similarities to the reaction system which are employed by Telegram.

Users can express their reactions to messages by long pressing on a message and selecting the desired animated emoji. After that, the chosen emoji will appear above the message.

Video Preview shared

AssembleDebug further shared a video which demonstrated the functionality and highlighted how users could seamlessly incorporate the animated emojis as a response to any text. This will give a more interactive and engaging communication experience to the users.

Emoji Reactions for Gmail (Android):

Google has added a new feature to add the ability to react to emails with the help of emojis. Presently, working with Android devices, the new feature will be rolled out for iOS and web users soon (no timeline specified by the tech giant).

Expressive email responses with Emoji reactions

Android users could easily respond to emails sent on Gmail with emojis (emoticons).

To use the emoji reaction feature, follow the steps below:

Open the Gmail app on their Android device (phone or tablet)

Find the message to which the user would wish to reply

Now tap on "Add emoji reaction" below the message to insert the desired emoji.

The chosen emoji will appear at the bottom of the email

When to expect the new feature to roll out to the masses?

By the time of writing, the animated emoji reactions in the Messages app are under the testing phase. The emoji reactions in Gmail for Android will gradually become available for users soon. Google is further planning to extend this feature to iOS and web users in the coming months, offering a consistent and expressive email experience across platforms.

