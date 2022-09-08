realme Festive Days starts- Here are the discounts to avail from realme.com, Flipkart and Amazon

Follow us on Image Source : REALME realme Festive Days

Realme has announced the beginning of its ‘realme Festive Days sale’ which kickstarted today and will last till September 16. The tech company will provide a number of offers worth Rs 700 crores for customers across smartphone and AIOT products. Users can buy discounted realme devices from the official website of realme, Flipkart and Amazon.

Offers from realme:

During the realme festive days, the company is set to offer discounts on various realme products including:

Smartphones

Laptops

Tablets

TWS earbuds

Speakers

Wearables

Smart home products

Personal Healthcare products

All discount offers for realme festive days will be available on:

Realme.com

Amazon India

Flipkart.

Customers will be able to avail many offers that will include Rs 8,000 discount on realme GT 2 (8GB + 128 GB and 12GB + 256GB) on Flipkart and Rs 5,000 discount on realme.com, and Rs 15,000 discount on realme GT 2 Pro (8GB + 128 GB and 12GB + 256GB) on Flipkart and Rs 5,000 discount on realme.com.



The other attractive deals for the customers include Rs 2,500 discount on realme 95G (4GB + 64GB) on realme.com, Rs 4,500 discount on realme 9 5G (6GB + 128GB) on Flipkart, Rs 2,500 discount on realme 95G (6GB + 128GB) on realme.com, Rs 4,000 discount on realme 9 Pro (6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB) on realme.com and Flipkart, Rs 7,000 discount on realme 9 Pro+ (6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB) on Flipkart, and Rs 4,000 discount on realme 9 Pro+ (6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB) on realme.com.

realme has also introduced various new products in the AIOT segment and will continue to have exciting offers on AIoT products as well. Discounts of Rs 14,000 on realme book Slim (i3) can be availed on Flipkart and realme.com, Rs 200 discount on realme Buds Wireless 2S on Flipkart, realme.com, Amazon and Myntra, and Rs 200 discount on realme Buds Air 3 on Flipkart and realme.com.

Commenting on the upcoming festive season sale, Madhav Sheth, CEO of realme India said, “We are elated to bring forth the most exciting offers on realme smartphones and AIoT products for our users during the upcoming festive season sale. Continuing with realme’s vision to democratize technology, we are always on the lookout to collaborate with our ecosystem partners to create the best possible deals for our consumers. Having recently completed four successful years, this sale is but a gesture of realme’s heartfelt gratitude to our consumers for the love and support that they have bestowed upon our brand. Out of realme’s 140 million users, globally 70 million users are from India which accounts for 50% of the total Global users. and it brings us great joy to see that number only growing. We hope this auspicious festive season brings our fans happiness, love and good health.“

