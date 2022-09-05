POCO M5 launched with 50MP triple camera, 5000mAh battery and more

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Poco M5

POCO has announced the global launch of the POCO M5 smartphone in the Indian market. The device will be available in two variants- 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 12,499, whereas, a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 14,499. The company has been offering additional offers to the device.

Powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 processor, the new M5 smartphone comes with a unique ‘premium-leather-like’ design language, with a 50MP triple camera setup, and a 5000mAh battery. Available in three colour variants- POCO Yellow, Icy Blue, and Power Black.



POCO M5 is powered with MediaTek Helio G99 SoC and supports Arm Cortex A76 Octa-core and is further backed up by LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage. The brand further claims to deliver faster read and write speeds. The device comes with Turbo RAM and on the design front, the device has enhanced the look of the device with a premium leather-like finesse on the rear panel.

It features a 6.58-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with 2400x1080 resolution and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3-making the handset more sturdy. It also comes with an in-built reading mode and sunlight mode, which provides easy accessibility in broad daylight.

On the camera front, the device comes with a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter, a 2MP Macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. In the front, the device comes with an 8MP front snapper which helps users to capture beautiful moments with their loved ones.

Backed by a 5000mAh battery POCO M5 comes with an 18W fast charging support (with an in-box 22.5W charger) claiming to give a battery backup which could last for 2 days easily.

Price, Offers and Availability:

POCO M5 will be available in 4GB+64GB variant at Rs 12,499 and 6GB+128GB variant at Rs 14,499, respectively. The handset will be available for purchase on Flipkart starting from September 13. As part of the Flipkart Big Billion Day sale with a limited period offer for ICICI and Axis Bank cardholders- who can avail of a flat discount of Rs 1,500 and can purchase the new POCO M5 handset at Rs 10,999 for the base variant and Rs 12,999 for the higher variant.

Also, consumers will also get a free 1-year subscription to Disney + Hotstar and 6 months of free screen protection.

