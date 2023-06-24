Follow us on Image Source : FILE New WhatsApp feature allows users to set duration for Pinning messages

WhatsApp, the instant messaging platform owned by Meta, is reportedly working on a new feature for its Android beta version that will allow users to choose the duration for which messages remain pinned in chats and groups. This feature aims to provide users with flexibility and control over their pinned messages.

According to reports from WABetaInfo, the upcoming feature will offer three different durations for pinning messages: 24 hours, seven days, and 30 days. Users will have the option to select the desired duration, and once the chosen period elapses, the pinned message will automatically be unpinned. Furthermore, users will also have the ability to manually unpin the message at any time, even before the selected duration expires.

The development of this feature is currently underway, and it is expected to roll out to beta testers in a future update of the WhatsApp app. This means that users participating in the beta testing program will have the opportunity to try out the feature and provide feedback before it becomes available to all users.

Reportedly, this feature has several advantages, including the ability to keep important messages at the top of a chat for easy access. It is especially useful in groups that receive a large number of messages, as it helps users stay organized by allowing them to highlight and refer back to crucial information.

The company is also introducing new icons for communities and their linked groups on the Android beta version. Previously, the community icon had rounded edges to distinguish it from regular conversations. Moreover, one of the groups associated with the community would display multiple group icons to indicate its connection to others and its membership in a community.

