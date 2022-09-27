Meta will allow you to switch Facebook and Instagram profile easily: Know how

Follow us on Image Source : META Meta Update

Meta has announced a new feature which will enable users to switch between and create new accounts and profiles on Facebook and Instagram- more easily. The new feature will be released globally and will support the account on Android, iOS and web versions. ALSO READ: Why Instagram reels could not be as engaging as TikTok videos?

Meta said that the users could get any notifications for both platforms in one place if they choose to add them to the same Accounts Center. ALSO READ: Meta's Quest Pro VR headset surfaces online before launch

In an official blog post, Meta stated: "Today, we are introducing new features that will make it easier for people on Facebook and Instagram to access, create and navigate between multiple accounts and profiles." ALSO READ: Instagram to get two new features for controlling the content- Know more

It further added, "We know that many people use more than one of our apps to pursue different interests, reach a broader audience or share different aspects of who they are with different groups of people. With that in mind, we’re simplifying the process of creating and switching between accounts and profiles."

How will the new feature work?

Users will be able to create an account with their existing Facebook or Instagram login, which could further be used to sign up for additional accounts and profiles along with the existing ones.

The company said it is also introducing a new account registration and login flow that will enable the user to log in and create new accounts across Facebook and Instagram, more easily.

Who can use the new feature?

People new to their products can create a Facebook or Instagram account, and then use that account to sign up for additional ones.

And people who have both a Facebook and an Instagram account can now easily use login information from one app to access the other, as long as their accounts are in the same Accounts Center.

